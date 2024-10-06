Dachtoberfest at Richmond Raceway celebrates 'best breed on the planet'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Wiener dogs took over the Richmond Raceway Complex for the return of Dachtoberfeston Saturday to raise awareness about the breed one organizer called "cute, funny and adorable."

Andrew Clarke, the Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation's secretary, said the event is "educate owners, veterinarians, breeders... about how to take good care of the breed, how to help them live longer, healthier lives.

The gathering drew dogs from all over the state to go head-to-head in races as well as costume contests.

"The winner was somebody that built a house that looked like the Three Little Pigs," Clarke said. "They had three dogs, and they dressed up as the Three Little Pigs, the owner dressed up as the wolf. It was awesome."

Additionally, the event featured a blessing of the animals, seminars, raffles and food trucks.

Clarke said the event, which is in its third year, has been so popular and successful that they were able to give back to five organizations last year. This is the flagship event for the nonprofit group, which focuses on dachshund education, health and care.

The third annual family and dog-friendly event featured "the best breed on the planet," according to organizers.

FULL INTERVIEW: The story behind the 'adorable' Dachtoberfest at Richmond Raceway

Clarke shared the story of his dog Bunny, who was found at 4 months old wandering the woods covered in sticks.

"She's the result of bad breeding. She's what is known as a double dapple," Clarke explained. "When you breed a dapple with a dapple, you should never do that, because a lot of times you'll get these pretty markings and colorings, but most of the time they come with birth defects: either blindness, deafness or both."

Clarke said that while Bunny has been blind since birth, she "does not realize it."

"I tell everybody, she runs in the backyard, the wind in her ears with wild abandon," Clarke said. "She's liquid sunshine. She's like the happiest dog on the planet."

Clarke likened his love of the pups to his grandmother's dog, Shotz, who lived to be 17.

"When I see these dogs, it reminds me of my grandmother and reminds me of growing up in the country," he said. "It reminds me of simpler, happier times. And so aside from Disney, it's my happy place."

