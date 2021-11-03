26-year-old Richmond man killed in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 26-year-old man died Tuesday night after being shot in the 600 block of Dabbs House Road, according to Henrico Police.

The man was identified as Tzaddie Dwane Wright of Richmond.

Police said they received reports of gunshots fired in the area just before 8:30 p.m. When they arrived to the scene, they found Wright in a driveway with gunshot wounds.

Wright was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are investigating this as a homicide.

Due to the narrow road and police working the scene, Dabbs House Road was closed between Creighton Road and E. Richmond Road for a short time.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Detective Seay at (804) 652-5680 or, to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

