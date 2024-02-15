Watch Now
D.C. firm wants to build 221 apartments on former Dominion parking lot in the Fan

BizSense
Posted at 6:19 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 06:19:00-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A former Dominion Energy-owned parking lot in the Fan is being eyed for what would be the largest new-construction apartment development the neighborhood’s seen in recent years.

Washington, D.C.-based Audeo Partners filed plans this week for a pair of four-story apartment buildings totaling 221 units on the 1.7-acre parcel at 2501 Grayland Ave.

Dominion had owned the Grayland Avenue lot and more than 3 acres surrounding it for decades before putting it all on the market in 2021. Audeo, as part of an investment group, bought the parking lot last year for $5.5 million. Audeo also paid $7.5 million for the neighboring former Dominion office complex at 2400 Grayland Ave., where it is already underway on converting the three-story building into 125 apartments.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

