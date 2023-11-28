D.C. developer files plans to transform entire city block in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. -- The redevelopment of another entire city block in Scott’s Addition is moving forward.

Washington, D.C.-based Hoffman & Associates has filed plans for a six-story, 367-unit apartment building at 3200 W. Moore St.

The firm, which was a finalist for the city’s Diamond District project last year, announced its intentions for the Moore Street project over the summer and formally filed plans in late October. It is now working to get all of the appropriate approvals and refine the building’s design, according to an email from Hoffman COO Maria Thompson and David Roberts, its VP of development.

The company earlier this year pegged the project cost at $133 million.

