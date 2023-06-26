Two drivers, both 69-year-old women, killed in a head-on crash in Virginia

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police released the names of two women killed in a head-on crash.

The women killed in Friday's crash were identified by police as Cynthia Jean Pierce, 69, of Prince Edward County, and Doris Johnson Fowlkes, 69, of Lunenburg County.

"At 10:11 a.m. on Friday, June 23, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 726, Lewistown Plank Road about .2 of a mile north of Route 651, Old School House Road in Nottoway County," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote. "A 1994 Toyota Camry driven by Cynthia Jean Pierce, 69, of Prince Edward County crashed, head-on, with a 2011 Hyundai Tucson driven by Doris Johnson Fowlkes, 69, of Lunenburg County. Both drivers succumbed to injuries on the scene. They were wearing their seatbelts."

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.