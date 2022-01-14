Watch
COVID staffing shortages delay recycling pickup for some in Central Virginia

'Nationwide, the omicron variant is disrupting normal operations across all service industries,' CVWMA says
WTVR
Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (CVWMA)
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 15:52:48-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Recycling will be delayed for some Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (CVWMA) customers because of staffing shortages due to COVID-19, officials with the agency announced Friday.

"Nationwide, the omicron variant is disrupting normal operations across all service industries," officials wrote.

The changes to the normal collection schedule will allow crews make up for recent collection delays across the region, according to officials.

As a result, some Red Week collections will slide into next week and Blue Week collections will not start until later in the week.

CVWMA.png

Officials noted that the collections will be weather permitting as a winter storm is forecast to impact Central Virginia this weekend.

"Authority staff is carefully watching the weather forecast and will announce updates as needed at CVWMA.com," officials wrote.

Customers can also take their recyclables to a drop-off recycling center.

