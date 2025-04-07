Cuts for a Cause benefits Graelynn Lace Alopecia Foundation hair drive

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — About 100 people attended the Cuts for a Cause event for free haircuts, braids and designs at Planet Hair in Henrico County on Sunday.

The event benefited the Graelynn Lace Alopecia Foundation, which supports people experiencing hair loss, including children and adults.

"It was a really, really good event. We have a whole bucket of hair in here that we have to donate and it was just amazing for our first hair drive," Jessica Moser said. "I think it's important for them to know every kid is different and she's still just a little girl who loves to play Barbies and color just like any other five-year-old."

Proceeds from the event will help support children living with alopecia, like Graelynn. She was diagnosed with alopecia universalis, a disease that causes total hair loss, when she was 3 years old.

"She went through a tough 2 years after getting diagnosed with alopecia," reads a profile on the 5-year-old by the Children's Alopecia Project.

Click hereto find out how you can help the foundation. You can also contribute to wigs for children who live with alopecia or cancer.

