Virginia students raise thousands to buy school custodian his dream car: 'I will never ever forget today'

Some students at James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia wanted to surprise school custodian with a new Jeep Wrangler on his birthday.
Posted

Some students at James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia surprised their school's custodian with a new Jeep Wrangler on his birthday.

To raise the money, the students secretly started a GoFundMe back in May.

That GoFundMe raised more than $20,000.

They gifted Francis Apraku with the vehicle earlier this week to show their appreciation for all he does.

"I will never ever forget today," an emotional Apraku told the students.

Apraku came to the United States from Ghana 10 years ago.

