He wants to connect Colonial Heights with the power of radio for emergencies and everyday life

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — 9/11 showed the country that telephone communications can quickly bog down in an emergency, making calling nearly impossible for hours.

More recently, severe weather like hurricanes have destroyed cell towers, rendering cell phones useless for weeks until repairs are made.

One Colonial Heights man is making sure that no matter what, his community doesn't fall silent: Curtis Anderson, who is 76 years old, wants to use his radio system to make sure he can always talk to his neighbors if cellphone service is out.



