Free pop-up clinic coming to Cumberland this weekend

CUMBERLAND, Va. — A free pop-up clinic offering dental, vision, and medical services will be in Cumberland this weekend.

The clinic, run by the nonprofit Remote Area Medical, will be held at Cumberland High School (15 School Road) on March 29 and 30 and will offer the following services for anyone, with no insurance or ID required:



Dental

Cleanings Fillings Extractions X-rays

Vision

Eye exams Eye health exams Eyeglass prescriptions Eyeglasses made on-site

Women's health exams

General medical exams

The parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 28, and will remain open for the duration of the clinic. Patients will receive tickets based on the order in which they arrive at the parking lot.

Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m., and services are offered on a first come, first served basis. Patients will have to choose either vision or dental, but medical services will be available to all, according to the organization.

Sunday's clinic will be an abbreviated day, so they recommend patients to arrive as early as possible.

For more information on the event, visit Remote Area Medical's website or the Facebook page for the pop-up.

