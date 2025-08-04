Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Young chefs-in-training learn culinary creativity at Richmond airport restaurant

Executive Chef Corey Sheldon taught local children how to plate, garnish and design beautiful dishes during the free, family-friendly event
Who says art is just crayons and paper? Local kids learned culinary creativity at Richmond International Airport's Applebee's this weekend! Has your child ever shown interest in cooking?
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Young chefs-in-the-making received a taste of the culinary world at Applebee's inside the Richmond International Airport on Saturday.

Kids from 7 to 14 stepped into the kitchen for the Culinary Artistry Workshop hosted by the Society, Incorporated – Chickahominy River Women Chapter.

“You never know — we might produce a chef out of this experience,” said Patrice Randall, a member of The Society, Incorporated. “This is art, too. It’s a way for kids to express themselves through food and understand what it takes to prepare a beautiful meal.”

With help from Executive Chef Corey Sheldon, the kiddos learned how to plate, garnish and design beautiful dishes and even dabble in table décor.

The event was free, fun and flavorful with all materials included.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
