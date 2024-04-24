Watch Now
3 Central Va. counties hold career signing day for students entering workforce

Public schools in Chesterfield, Henrico, and Louisa counties held a CTE signing day for students entering the workforce.
Posted at 6:43 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 18:43:22-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Career Signing Day in three Central Virginia counties celebrated students who secured full-time employment in their high school program of study.

It also recognized students who have joined the military.

Students at Chesterfield, Henrico, and Louisa County public schools officially accepted their job offers at their respective ceremonies Wednesday morning.

"When our kids graduate from high school they're life-ready, they're going to be enrolled, enlisted, and/or employed," said Mac Baton, director of Henrico Workforce and Career Development. "What's important about that is many of these students if they didn't go straight to the workforce they might go off to college for a couple of years and find out 'that's not really what I wanted to do.' It's a whole lot better to get the students into the workforce, grow that workforce, but also grow the student."

Wednesday was Louisa County's first-ever Career Signing Day, with over 40 students receiving recognition.

43 Chesterfield students officially kicked off their careers on the signing day.

