Freight train derails next to Fredericksburg apartment complex; garaged 'completely flattened,' police say

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — No one was injured after a CSX freight train carrying some hazardous materials derailed in Fredericksburg Saturday night.

The first 911 calls came in at 8:50 p.m. for a train derailment at Cobblestone Square apartments, according to Fredericksburg Police.

When police and fire crews arrived, they found five trains cars had jumped the tracks next to a large wall behind the garage buildings at the apartments. That large wall collapsed into four garages, which "completely flattened" one of the structures.

Two vehicles and a motorcycle were damaged, officials said.

"The Fire Department conducted a preliminary search of the area and found no injuries," police said. "Although hazardous materials were found on the train car, they were secure and were not part of the derailed cars."

Crews searched eight train cars and confirmed none of the hazardous material were leaking.

Two of the five cars had been removed as of Sunday morning and police said they expected the other cars to be removed by the end of the day.

Officials said a "full investigation" into what caused the cars to derail is underway.

