Two arrested in Brunswick County after vehicle search turns up $100,000 in crystal meth

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- Two people are under arrest after a search of their vehicle turned up over 7 pounds of crystal meth, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff.

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, a Brunswick County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving on the northbound Interstate 85. The car failed to stop, and began driving over 120 miles per hour on the right shoulder.

Both the driver and a passenger got out of the car and ran away on foot, while the car was left in drive. They were later arrested and identified as 44-year-old Timothy Turner and 34-year-old Margaret Elizabeth West.

A search warrant was executed, and the crystal meth, with a street value of over $100,000 was found in the vehicle. Other "drug-related pieces consistent with use and distribution" were also found in the car.

Turner was charged with reckless driving, eluding, driving with a suspended license, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Turner was also served with two outstanding warrants from Chesterfield County.

West was charged with possession of a controlled substance and was also served with 17 outstanding warrants from Henrico County and one outstanding warrant from Chesterfield County.

Both are currently being held on no bond.

