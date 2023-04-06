She lost her daughter 3 years ago. Now she helps young Richmond women know they are enough

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond mom is turning her pain from losing her daughter three years ago into purpose to help others.

Shirley Scarborough's "Cry Loud" organization is hosting a conference on Saturday titled "I am Enough."

It's aimed at helping young girls know their worth and to know what a healthy relationship looks like. The event will raise awareness about domestic violence.

Scarborough's daughter, Francesca, was shot and killed in 2020. She said her daughter was involved in an abusive relationship and that her daughter struggled with her own self esteem.

"I want every girl to know who they are. I want them to know they are God's masterpiece. I want them to know that they are OK they the way God made them," said Scarborough. "I want them to know they have choices. They don't have to accept anything."

The event will be held at the Boys and Girls Teen Center at 1830 Creighton Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event will have speakers, counselors, prayer booths and more.

More than 100 people are already registered to attend. If you're interested in attending, you can contact this email: t.dabney0709@gmail.com

