'Crucial Conversations' forum aims to engage potential voters before Richmond election

RICHMOND, Va. -- Voting advocacy groups want Richmond residents to hear directly from those running for local office this election season. Sunday, the NAACP Richmond Branch and VCU NAACP hosted a forum called "Crucial Conversations: What does my vote have to do with it?" to engage with potential voters who may not be privy to candidates' platforms and policy choices.

"If you want changes and want to complain about things, and you want to say these things are happening and the candidates are not doing things for you, this is the place where you come and learn about who's going to be in place next," VCU NAACP President Anesia Lawson said. "And moving forward, what kind of policies they can actually put in place."

The two-hour Q&A included candidates for Richmond mayor, city council and school board, starting with a brief overview of what specific group or candidate is responsible for in their role.

"People think the mayor, city council, can do more than they actually can do. And learning about what they can do, from there you can actually build and figure out what you want them to put in place that can directly help your family, your friends, just the community overall," Lawson said.

Candidates were asked about their plans for abandoned community centers like the Calhoun Community Center on Admiral Street, for expanding affordable housing options and community trust in RRHA, and for improving community and civic engagement.

Several candidates running for Richmond Mayor spoke on improving neighborhood areas near public housing units, 1:1 replacement of public housing units in the wake of development and reassessing how taxpayer dollars are spent on public housing, as well as having open conversations with federal partners about what policies work best for residents.

The public had the opportunity to ask School Board members about how they would improve public education and address the commonly referred to "school-to-prison pipeline."

There were also opportunities to learn more about the city's budget and the voting process for November's general election.

Lawson said she believes these forums, set to happen monthly until the election, will improve voter turnout.

“These are the people that you need to be focusing on. Not to say presidential elections are not important, but on a more lower basis, on a day-to-day basis, these are the people that make the decision for you and your family, and there are things you can do," Lawson said.



