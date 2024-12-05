These sisters quit their day jobs to live the sweet life, slinging Crows Nest Cookies around Virginia

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — It’s been a sweet few years for the Craft sisters. The Prince George County siblings have all quit their day jobs and are now pursuing the sweet life, baking and selling their Crows Nest Cookies around Virginia.

"We want to bake cookies, eat cookies, sell cookies, talk to people about cookies, and hang out with each other," Valary Craft said about the family’s decision to get into the cookie business.

Business has boomed to the point where the family bought an old Virginia church and converted it into their new cookie kitchen.

"We give God thanks first, for everything," Miranda Craft said.

"We went from using little tiny mixers to having to get industrial ones," Erica Craft said.

They sell their cookies out of a food truck (find the schedule here), and their top three sellers are chocolate chip, peanut butter, and oatmeal raisin.

"I want to see our cookies everywhere you go," Miranda Craft said. "I want them to be in Food Lion, Walmart, and your gas stations. I want our cookies to be everywhere. They’re really, really good cookies."

The sisters say they bake six days a week to keep up with demand.

"[Sunday] is our rest day: church, family, rest," Erica Craft said.

The Craft family said they hope to launch a new venture in 2025 by offering Crows Nest Cookies online, with delivery straight to your door.

Watch for Wayne Covil's stories on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com. If you know someone Wayne should profile, email him wayne.covil@wtvr.com. Find unique, award-winning stories that celebrate voices in our community on CBS 6 News.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok