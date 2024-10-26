More than half a dozen Central Virginia businesses targeted by crowbar-wielding thief, police say

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Police are looking for someone they believe has targeted more than half a dozen Virginia businesses in five months, taking safes and any currency they can find.

Surveillance photos show the suspect breaking in through the front and back doors of businesses like Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike's, and Tropical Smoothie alone and armed with a crowbar. Police believe incidents in the Far West End, Chesterfield, and Colonial Heights may be the same suspect.

WTVR Surveillance photos of suspect

Anil Kumar's restaurant, Pitsa, sits between the Jersey Mikes and Tropical Smoothie stores on Nuckols Road near Wyndham.

"We've just put in an alarm system that alerts us, but other than that we make sure the doors are locked," Kumar said.

Kumar said he removes all cash from his building, his safe bolted to the ground, when his store closes up shop.

"Whoever locks up, if there are any suspicious characters in the parking lot, they call police," Kumar said.

Police suggested that the suspect may be dumping safes somewhere, and encouraged anyone who may notice an accumulation of safes somewhere to contact them.

If you recognize the person in the photos above, call Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000 or text a tip through the P3 app. Both methods are anonymous.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok