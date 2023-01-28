Alert issued for missing 'high risk' pregnant Virginia woman last seen with boyfriend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — State police have issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for a Portsmouth pregnant woman who is "considered to be at high risk," according to authorities.

Khyla Wilson was last seen Monday in the 1800 block of Charleston Avenue leaving the area with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Dominic Cravins-Hernandez, according to Portsmouth Police.

The 19-year-old Wilson is 7 months pregnant and may be requiring medical attention, troopers said.

Virginia State Police Khyla Wilson and Dominic Cravins-Hernandez

Police described Wilson as a Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Wilson has tattoos of a snake with a flower on her neck, an elephant tattoo on her left thigh, the names “Ethan" and “Janice” and a rose tattooed on her right arm, and a tattoo of a heart-shaped clock on her left shoulder. She has has piercings on her belly-button, nipple and ears.

Police described Hernandez as a Hispanic male, as 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

He has a staircase tattoo on his left arm, an unknown Arabic name tattooed on his chest, and “Khyla” tattooed on his left collarbone, officials said.

Police said the pair may be in a silver, four-door 2015 Chevy Cruz with Florida tags 77AYKK.

“Their disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” troopers said.

Anyone with information on where they might be is urged to call Portsmouth Police at 757-393-8536.

