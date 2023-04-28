Every single graduating senior at this Richmond high school was accepted to college

RICHMOND, Va. -- All 54 seniors who are graduating from Cristo Rey Richmond High School this year have been accepted to college.

To celebrate that achievement, the private Richmond school that gives lower-income students the chance to further their education, held its first-ever College Decision Day ceremony.

During the ceremony, each senior took to the stage and announced where they planned to spend the next four years.

WTVR

Cristo Rey students take college prep courses throughout their four years of high school.

They also participate in a four-year corporate work-study program to help pay their annual tuition.

The school first opened in 2019 with a freshman class of 95 students from 34 middle schools from across the metro-Richmond area.

This group of seniors represents the school's first graduating class.

The 54 students were accepted to more than 500 colleges and awarded nearly $3 million in college scholarships.

