Crime Insider sources: Chesterfield County police find grenade in South Richmond

A fraud investigation in Chesterfield led to the bomb squad being called following investigators finding a grenade.
Posted at 6:48 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 06:57:56-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A fraud investigation that started in Chesterfield led to the bomb squad being called following investigators finding a grenade in South Richmond.

According to Crime Insider sources, the investigation was happening on the 600 block of Yorkshire Drive. The sources say police were investigating a fraud case stemming from Chesterfield County at the Richmond home when during the search police found the grenade.

CI sources add that the bomb squad was called in to x-ray the grenade.

CBS 6 has reached out the Chesterfield County Police and the Richmond Police Department for more information and will update with more information as we get it.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
