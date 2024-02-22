Crime Insider sources: Chesterfield County police find grenade in South Richmond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A fraud investigation that started in Chesterfield led to the bomb squad being called following investigators finding a grenade in South Richmond.

According to Crime Insider sources, the investigation was happening on the 600 block of Yorkshire Drive. The sources say police were investigating a fraud case stemming from Chesterfield County at the Richmond home when during the search police found the grenade.

CI sources add that the bomb squad was called in to x-ray the grenade.

CBS 6 has reached out the Chesterfield County Police and the Richmond Police Department for more information and will update with more information as we get it.

