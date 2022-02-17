Crime Insider sources: Chesterfield officers fired upon before suspect turned gun on himself

RICHMOND, Va. -- After officers from Chesterfield's Special Enforcement Team (SET) were shot at in Bellwood on Wednesday, they say the suspect then retreated to a tent at a business.

Crime Insider sources say that's where he turned the gun on himself.

As a drone hovered, Crime Insider sources say they were able to determine that the man who fired at them was injured if not worse.

"I was in the office and I heard all the sirens and closing up, I came out and saw the entrance blocked and said, Well, I’m not going anywhere,” said David Hopp, who has worked in this area for a few years.

He said he never imagined something like this would be right outside his work door.

The SET officers were serving warrants on a Hanover man who was wanted on domestic assault, abduction, strangulation and two firearms charges.

Sources say when officers approached, he fired a round at them and then shot himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It was already a situation that kind of terminated," said Hopp.

He said he feels a bit of sadness but also pride for the men and women that responded, running toward the unknown.

"They have to anticipate anything and run into the fire more or less to protect others," said Hopp.

No officers were injured and a forensics unit processed the scene.

The man's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office where they'll determine an official cause of death.