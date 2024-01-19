Crime Insider: Richmond car crash sends two to hospital with serious injuries

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Thursday evening car crash has sent two to the hospital with serious injuries, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

The crash, which happened at the intersection of Broad and Belvidere Streets, initially began a few blocks north near the I-95 overpass, according to witnesses.

"I went into soldier mode," said former Army Sergeant Annette Robinson. "I'm retired military police. I jumped out and saw his car smoking, so I started talking real loud and asking the guy if he was ok."

Robinson says she was traveling through the area after an appointment at the Veterans Affairs on the city's Southside when she says she heard a loud crash and immediately saw an SUV driving toward her.

"I saw the silver car swerve and hit the tree and the other darker vehicle. It was kind of out of control heading toward me, and I swerved out of the way," Robinson said.

Robinson said she looked in her rearview mirror and saw the grey SUV collide with another SUV at the intersection of Broad and Belvidere.

The crash left behind two blocks of debris and wreckage.

"I was able to jump into action and help the guy, but it looks like there's two blocks of terror for the people that live in this area," Robinson said.

The accident is currently under investigation. No charges have yet been filed.

