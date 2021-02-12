Crime Insider: Raid at Chesterfield business part of multi-state identity fraud ring

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Several raids were carried out in multiple states Thursday, including one at D & S Multi-Services, Inc. in Chesterfield, as part of a multi-state identity fraud ring investigation, according to Crime Insider sources.

Deanna Martinez was arrested at the business on Thursday and taken to the Chesterfield County Jail, while she awaits word on extradition. Law enforcement also confiscated boxes of evidence.

"Extradition is when Virginia sends her physically back to New York so she can stand trial,” said legal expert Todd Stone. “She can speed up the process by waiving extradition, but if she fights it, she will still end up going there."

Crime Insider sources said New York State Police are looking through the boxes of evidence dealing with insurance papers, fraudulent ID's, bogus DMV titles and registrations.

Undercover agents from Suffolk County, New York were on the scene in Chesterfield to help with the arrest.

"The underlying scheme that's alleged almost reminds me of a Ponzi scheme,” said Stone. “Not in how it operates, but in that it has a limited life span. After all, writing insurance policies for people is going to catch up with you at some point, especially if they start making claims."

Stone also points out investigators are going to want to know how many and exactly who obtained false ID's.

Crime Insider sources said there's over $1 million from this Chesterfield business wrapped up in the operation, and, with several states on the radar, the case could go into federal jurisdiction.

"They'll be combing through that in fine detail, to see whether the ID's were used for anything that could harm national security,” said Stone. “Or was it just for money or about hurting other people?"

Martinez is being held without bond. Weather permitting, she has a hearing Friday morning at the Chesterfield County Courthouse.

