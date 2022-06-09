The crime that haunts and motivates Crime Insider Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jon Burkett has been working at CBS 6 for 22 years, mostly as a crime reporter for our award-winning 11 p.m. newscast.

Over the course of his tenure, he developed sources in local, state, and federal law enforcement, and has made strong and lasting relationships with many of the people connected to the stories he has covered, from survivors to the loved ones of the victims.

Recently a CBS 6 crew shadowed Jon, to try to capture on camera what his day is like, from start to finish.

It started with a trip to a shooting scene, and it ended with a difficult trip down memory lane including one memory that still haunts and motivates him.