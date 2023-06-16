A conversation about crime with Crime Insider Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of CBS 6's Stop The Violence coverage, anchor Reba Hollingsworth sat down with CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett to discuss the trends he's picked up on over the years he's covered crime in the region and the toll it has taken on the community.

The following transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Reba Hollingsworth

I've known you for 20 plus years. What have you seen since 2000 until now?

Jon Burkett

I mean, it seems like lately the past three or four years, have been really violent, really rough. I don't know why that is. I know that Richmond historically we go in waves with crime.

Reba Hollingsworth

When Jon started covering crime in Richmond back in 2000, it often involved drugs.

WTVR

Jon Burkett

Now, it's the younger generation involved in social media beefs. And those feuds last and they brew and get even worse on social media.

And that's where these kids are taking it out on each other and it's not good.

Reba Hollingsworth

And where these crimes are happening, there are hot spots.

Jon Burkett

You got Whitcomb [Court], you got Mosby [Court], Fairfield [Court], Gilpin [Court]. So it's a lot of activity.

It's not just a city. It's kind of leaked over into Henrico County. Chesterfield has problems. Hanover every now and then will have something. Goochland will have something every now and then.

WTVR

Reba Hollingsworth

So when you go into these neighborhoods, especially right after a crime, you can see the families, especially the moms just crying, it just breaks your heart when you see this news. How does it feel when you're there actually seeing it?

Jon Burkett

It obviously hits you. I'm a human being. I have feelings, too.

The last thing I want to hear is a mom cry and say, 'Oh, no, the Crime Insider is here. Something bad has happened.'

Reba Hollingsworth

You've heard that before?

Jon Burkett

I've heard all the time.

WTVR

Reba Hollingsworth

And telling the city's most horrific stories can take its toll.

Jon Burkett

It's exhausting. Especially when the kids are relatively the same age as my kids. You think about what they're going through. And, you know, it's just tragic.

Reba Hollingsworth

Why do you continue to do these stories?

Jon Burkett

Because I think in the end, I am one who can help facilitate the voice of the victim to everybody out there watching and that's why I do it.

