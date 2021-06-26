Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews respond to heavy fire at Virginia Avenue Elementary School

items.[0].videoTitle
The building has been closed for 20 years and is part of a new $24 million investment into the community. The school was expected to be turned into housing for seniors and veterans.
Crews respond to heavy fire at Virginia Avenue Elementary School
Posted at 11:16 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 23:16:59-04

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Officials in Petersburg are investigating the cause of a fire at Virginia Avenue Elementary School.

Fire officials say they responded to heavy fire at the building a little after 6 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters responded from multiple jurisdictions, including Chesterfield and Colonial Heights, to assist them. They were able to get the fire under control around 7 p.m.

The building has been closed for 20 years and is part of a new $24 million investment into the community. The school was expected to be turned into housing for seniors and veterans.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.