Crews respond to heavy fire at Virginia Avenue Elementary School

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Officials in Petersburg are investigating the cause of a fire at Virginia Avenue Elementary School.

Fire officials say they responded to heavy fire at the building a little after 6 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters responded from multiple jurisdictions, including Chesterfield and Colonial Heights, to assist them. They were able to get the fire under control around 7 p.m.

The building has been closed for 20 years and is part of a new $24 million investment into the community. The school was expected to be turned into housing for seniors and veterans.