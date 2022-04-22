Crews battle large commercial fire in Blackstone

BLACKSTONE, Va. -- Crews from multiple agencies were on the scene of a large commercial fire in Blackstone on Thursday.

According to the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department, the fire at FDCE Conservation and Bioenergy involved an open storage shed that had large bales of switchgrass, tractors and machinery.

The location is next to Fort Pickett in Nottoway County.

Crews set up a rural water supply relay to attack the heavy flames. They also removed burning bales of switchgrass to an open area outside of the shed to put them out.

At this time, there is no information about the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.