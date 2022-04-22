Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews battle large commercial fire in Blackstone

An open storage shed caught fire in Nottoway County on Thursday.
Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department
Posted at 10:56 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 10:56:18-04

BLACKSTONE, Va. -- Crews from multiple agencies were on the scene of a large commercial fire in Blackstone on Thursday.

According to the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department, the fire at FDCE Conservation and Bioenergy involved an open storage shed that had large bales of switchgrass, tractors and machinery.

The location is next to Fort Pickett in Nottoway County.

Crews set up a rural water supply relay to attack the heavy flames. They also removed burning bales of switchgrass to an open area outside of the shed to put them out.

At this time, there is no information about the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone