Crews battle heavy flames, smoke at Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fire crews are investigating after a fire at a Richmond home that began just after noon on Sunday.

Around 12:05 p.m. crews responded to 657 Labrook Drive for the report of a house fire. Flames and smoke were spotted coming from the attached garage, according to fire officials.

Officials said everyone was able to exit safely and no injuries were reported at this time.

Red Cross was contacted for four adults, two children and one small dog.

Officials say unfortunately another dog did not make it and died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.