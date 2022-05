RICHMOND, Va. -- Fire crews spent over an hour on Wednesday night battling a fire at a Richmond warehouse.

The warehouse fire happened around 9 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ellen Road in Richmond.

Firefighters said heavy flames were coming from the building and they began a defensive attack.

No one was inside the warehouse at the time of the fire.

