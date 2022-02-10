Watch
Crewe Police searching for 50-year-old woman who takes medication

Crewe Police Department
Tara Ann Wood, last seen Feb. 4
Posted at 11:32 AM, Feb 10, 2022
CREWE, Va. -- Crewe Police are asking for the public's help in finding 50-year-old Tara Ann Wood, who was last seen leaving her home on Melody Lane on Feb. 4.

Police said Wood takes medication for a mental disorder.

She was last seen leaving her home in a 1995 Mercury Sable that is gold or beige. According to police, she was with her brother, David Wood, and another woman when she left her home.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Crewe Police Department via the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office at (434) 645-9044 or 911.

