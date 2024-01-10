Watch Now
Former Bryant’s Cider building in Shockoe becomes new home to simple syrup maker

BizSense
Posted at 6:03 AM, Jan 10, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s out with cider, in with simple syrups for a Shockoe Bottom storefront.

Crescent Simples is preparing to move its operations to 2114 E. Main St., a space left vacant by Bryant’s Hard Cider, which recently relocated to 3423 W. Cary St. in Carytown.

Crescent Simples is owned and run by married couple Megan and William Miller and offers non-alcoholic syrups for drink mixes. Since founding the business in 2019, the Millers have grown Crescent into a national operation with around 300 wholesale accounts across the country.

