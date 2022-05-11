Two men charged after man killed in Henrico apartment parking lot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of a 22-year-old man that happened in March in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Crenshaw Road.

Henrico County Police said 24-year-old Devante Drevonne Crowder of Chester and 24-year-old Dmarco Alexander Scott of Richmond have both been charged with second degree murder and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Both are being housed at the Henrico County Jail.

Officers said they received an emergency call on March 25 around 5:20 p.m. for a shooting and found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The man was later identified as Keyari Dae Blakely of Henrico County.

"There may be residents or visitors who witnessed this tragic incident, and now is the time to come forward," said Henrico Police Lieutenant Matt Pecka.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip at p3Tips.com. They are both anonymous.

You can also contact Detective Henry at (804) 501-4829.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

