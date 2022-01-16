HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Twelve people have to find a new place to live after a two-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building in Henrico's Lakeside neighborhood Saturday evening.

Firefighters were called to the Creekside Manor Apartment complex at 1601 Lakeside Avenue for an apartment fire at 7 p.m.

When firefighters arrived three minutes later, they found smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment," Henrico Fire Marshal Henry D. Rosenbaum said.

"Firefighters began an immediate search of the building and confirmed all occupants were out safely," Rosenbaum said. "The fire extended into the apartment on the third level and the attic area above."

Henrico County Division of Fire Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Lakeside apartment building Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Six units were damaged in the fire. The 12 people displaced from those apartments are being helped by the American Red Cross, according to officials.

Rosenbaum said no injuries were reported.

"Henrico Fire Marshals are on scene to determine the origin and cause," Rosenbaum said. "Fire units are expected to be on scene for several hours."

Officials warned drivers about traffic delays on Lakeside Avenue between Hillard and Brook roads.

"Henrico Fire reminds everyone the value of having working smoke alarms in all homes," Rosenbaum said. "If you are not able to escape a structure, shut doors between you and the fire."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.