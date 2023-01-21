Credit card skimmer discovered at Virginia gas station; device 'was placed within last 24 hours'

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are warning drivers that a skimming device was discovered at a gas station in Spotsylvania County Friday morning.

The credit card skimmer was removed from pump 7 at Valero FasMart on 5022 Plank Road just after 11:15 a.m., according to deputies with the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office

"It was reported the skimmer was placed within the last 24 hours," deputies said. "All other pumps were checked and no other devices were located."

Officials urged anyone who filled up at that pump to contact their bank or credit card provider to to "avoid a compromised credit/debit card."

Customers who used the pump and have discovered any fraudulent transactions on their account should call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.

Additionally, anyone who saw "suspicious activity around the pump" or has information about how the device got there is also asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.