Man's body found on Petersburg road, police suspect hit and run

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man's body was found early Monday morning along the 1800 block of S. Crater Road, near E. South Boulevard, in Petersburg, according to police.

Petersburg Police believe the man was the victim of a hit and run.

"An investigation has determined that the individual was struck by a vehicle (possibly a truck/SUV) that fled the scene, last seen heading west on Glenroy Street," a Petersburg Police spokesperson said.

The man's body was discovered at approximately 1:52 a.m.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything was asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.