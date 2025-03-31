How this thrift shop helps Virginia families in their time of need: 'They’re good people here'

PETERSBURG, Va. — The regulars who frequent Crater Community Hospice Thrift Shops were busy browsing for bargains on Monday.

They know that some of the money they spend here goes back into their community.

Crater Community Hospice runs the stores as a way for the nonprofit to raise much-needed funding.

"The money we bring in to our stores goes directly to caring for our patients," Zach Holt, with Crater Community Hospice, said. "I don’t want to ever say no to a patient. I don’t want to ever say no to a patient’s need."

Krystal Mansfield told CBS 6 there was a reason she chose to shop at Crater Community Hospice Thrift Shops.

"[It] was a big part of my grandmother's end of time, and they took very good care of her in her last days," Mansfield said. "We feel an obligation to continue our patronage up here."

Angie Dowdy shared a similar story.

"It has helped my family," she said. "I just feel like it’s paying it forward because they’re doing so much for the people."

While shops are intended to raise money for the hospice, they often shares resources with the community.

"We work with fire victims, domestic violence victims. We have several ministries we work with," Crater Community Hospice thrift shop manager Trina Fountain said.

"They’re good people here, and they help the community, and that’s what we need in the community: help from here," customer Carolyn Abernathy said.

Recently, a ribbon-cutting at the Crater Road Petersburg shop was held to show off the newly remodeled store.

But the word "thrift" may confuse some people.

"We have high-quality merchandise that is at a very affordable price," Fountain said.

