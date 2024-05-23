Why she's putting her all into beautifying a Petersburg hospice mural: 'It's a big part of the community'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A college project evolves into a labor of love for a local artist and along the way, she has unexpectedly gotten an education on what hospice is all about.

For 19-year-old Xaviona Rosas, the student project for Richard Bland College has now taken on a life of its own.

Like many, Rosas had just a general idea of what hospice is about. But time spent outside the building, painting murals on multiple walls, turned into a different type of educational experience for Rosas as she interacted with the people stopping by the thrift store.

“They tell me their own personal stories with hospice," Rosas said. "I get a lot of knowledge from the volunteers and employees that work here, it’s definitely a big part of the community.”

WTVR Xaviona Rosas

Bryant Palmore has watched as Crater Community Hospice help with his own family members. So when asked to help with the project - he did more than that.

He was able to get all of the paint donated.

“It’s a budget-sensitive project and my God, hospice does such wonderful things," Palmore said.

WTVR Bryant Palmore

Although the project started out as a college class art project, Xaviona has now graduated from Richard Bland College, and the project has grown.

“We started adding more and more and it just needed to be grander and be happy with so many colors and so many thoughts put together, it was definitely a community project," Rosas said.

Xaviona tells CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil that she drew inspiration for the mural from a former Cramer volunteer whose artwork hangs inside the building.

WTVR

"My final note was to just make it bright and colorful and something that will draw attention," Xaviona said.

When the project finally wraps up, Xaviona will be working to get into VCU's art program. But there is no doubt that her education at Crater Community Hospice will be something she will always remember.

