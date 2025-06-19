Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Route 10 in Chester

CHESTER, Va. — All eastbound lanes of Route 10 in Chester are shut down after a crash, according to VDOT.

The crash happened near Curtis Street and Osborne Road on Thursday evening.

"Delays are anticipated for police investigation," VDOT said.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes while police investigate. We are working to learn if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube