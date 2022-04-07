Crash causes power outage for hundreds in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A crash has caused a power outage for hundreds near Chippenham Parkway Thursday morning.

The crash happened near Jessup Road and Iron Bridge. The eastbound lanes of Iron Bridge are closed in the area.

According to the Dominion Energy outage map, at least 525 people are without power.

A crew has been dispatched to repair the lines and Dominion said they don't believe the outage will last past 11 a.m.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Anyone with information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

