RICHMOND, Va. -- The northbound center and right lanes are closed near Broad Street (mile marker 74) on Interstate 95 due to a crash.

As of 6 p.m., VDOT reports that there is a four-mile backup.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.