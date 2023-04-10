Virginia State Police said alcohol was a factor in deadly Louisa crash

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police said a 62-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cross Country Road and J and R Drive on Friday night.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. when the woman, who was driving a Chrysler Crossfire, crossed the double solid line into the northbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on, according to State Police.

The woman died at the scene. State Police said she was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was a contributing factor.

She was later identified as Elise Laverne Mills of Gum Spring.

The driver of the Caravan had minor injuries from the crash. State Police said he was identified as 46-year-old Steven Andrew Jarvis of Mineral.

They also noted Jarvis was wearing his seat belt.

This crash remains under investigation.