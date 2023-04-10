Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia State Police said alcohol was a factor in deadly Louisa crash

Richmond top stories and weather April 10, 2023
Posted at 11:24 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 12:07:30-04

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police said a 62-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cross Country Road and J and R Drive on Friday night.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. when the woman, who was driving a Chrysler Crossfire, crossed the double solid line into the northbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on, according to State Police.

The woman died at the scene. State Police said she was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was a contributing factor.

She was later identified as Elise Laverne Mills of Gum Spring.

The driver of the Caravan had minor injuries from the crash. State Police said he was identified as 46-year-old Steven Andrew Jarvis of Mineral.

They also noted Jarvis was wearing his seat belt.

This crash remains under investigation.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone