Crash leaves tractor-trailer cab dangling over interstate bridge in Petersburg

Jon Burkett
Posted at 11:41 PM, Mar 23, 2021
PETERSBURG, Va. -- A driver suffered minor injuries after their bobtail tractor crashed on an Interstate 95 bridge north of Washington Street late Tuesday night.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, they found a bobtail tractor ran off of the road to the right, and the cab of the truck was partially hanging off the side of the bridge.

Troopers said the driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The crash shutdown the southbound lanes of I-95 in the area for a long period of time.

State Police are still investigating the crash.

