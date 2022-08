CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 295 near milemarker 16 are closed as emergency crews respond to a crash.

According to 511 Virginia, the crash is at Exit 15B near the Varina-Enon Bridge.

Witnesses near the scene saw a medical helicopter land near the crash site.

CBS 6 is working to get more details. Stay on WTVR.com for the latest.

Justin Vaughn Crash on I-295 milemarker 16 in Chesterfield County. August 11, 2022.

