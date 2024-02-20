Watch Now
Crash closes lanes of Northbound I-95: 'Motorists should seek alternate routes'

Posted at 8:15 AM, Feb 20, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Department of Transportation officials say a crash has closed two lanes of northbound Interstate 95 in Richmond.

The crash happened near mile marker 76 or Chamberlayne Avenue.

Officials say the backups stretch for 4 miles and motorists should seek alternate routes.

There is no information on what caused the crash or when the lanes will reopen.

