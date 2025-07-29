Crash closes I-64 lanes near Short Pump

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Interstate 64 lanes are closed in Goochland near Short Pump.

A truck hauling what appears to be cement and a mixer trailer overturned, according to witnesses.

"Henrico Police is assisting Virginia State Police with a crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-64 west near the Route 288 split. All westbound lanes of I-64 are shutdown at exit 175 (the Route 288 split)," Henrico Police posted on social media. "Currently officers are diverting all traffic onto Route 288 southbound from I-64 west. Traffic is backing up heavily in the area. Please be advised of delays. The area around the crash will be shutdown for several hours."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

