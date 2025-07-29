Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash closes I-64 lanes near Short Pump

All westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 175.5 near the exit for Route 288 in Goochland County. Expect a detour at Exit 175 for Route 288.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Interstate 64 lanes are closed in Goochland near Short Pump.

A truck hauling what appears to be cement and a mixer trailer overturned, according to witnesses.

"Henrico Police is assisting Virginia State Police with a crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-64 west near the Route 288 split. All westbound lanes of I-64 are shutdown at exit 175 (the Route 288 split)," Henrico Police posted on social media. "Currently officers are diverting all traffic onto Route 288 southbound from I-64 west. Traffic is backing up heavily in the area. Please be advised of delays. The area around the crash will be shutdown for several hours."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

