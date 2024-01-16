Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 301 in Caroline County

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -– A multi-vehicle crash has closed Route 301 in Caroline County near the Bowling Green Bypass and a portion of northbound Route 207, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

All traffic was detoured to Main Street through the Town of Bowling Green.

"There is no reopening time available," a VDOT spokesperson wrote in an email.

