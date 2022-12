CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 south were closed at mile marker 63.4, near Route 288 in Chesterfield, as crews work to clear an overturned tractor-trailer.

Traffic is being diverted to Exit 62. Use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.