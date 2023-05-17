Crash closes I-95 south in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A crash shut down lanes on I-95 south, near the Franklin Street exit in downtown Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday night.

The crash happened as heavy rain prompted a Flash Flood Warning across Central Virginia during much of the evening.

Virginia State Police have not yet released any information about the crash.

VDOT told drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes, in a 10:30 p.m. advisory email.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.



