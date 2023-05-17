Watch Now
Crash closes I-95 south in downtown Richmond

A crash shutdown I-95 south in downtown Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday night. Heavy rain prompted a Flash Flood Warning across Central Virginia during much of the evening.
Posted at 11:12 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 23:15:10-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A crash shut down lanes on I-95 south, near the Franklin Street exit in downtown Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday night.

The crash happened as heavy rain prompted a Flash Flood Warning across Central Virginia during much of the evening.

Virginia State Police have not yet released any information about the crash.

VDOT told drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes, in a 10:30 p.m. advisory email.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

