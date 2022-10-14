Watch Now
Crash closes I-64, traffic backed up for miles in Goochland

Posted at 5:05 PM, Oct 14, 2022
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Traffic is backed up more than five miles along Interstate 64 west in Goochland County where all lanes of I-64 west are closed near Cross County Road (mile marker 160).

"A vehicle traveling west on I-64 made a sudden lane change that sparked a chain-reaction crash behind it involving five vehicles," Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller wrote in an email. "One of those vehicles was a tractor-trailer, which was unable to brake in time and ran off the interstate. The tractor-trailer struck a tree and a concrete portion of a bridge."

Traffic was being diverted to Exit 167 (Oilville Road/Route 617).

"Drivers should continue to use alternate routes and expect delays," the alert continued.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

